Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentRetail

Hines picks preferred bidder for €70m Munich asset

17 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Signing for the 5,200 sq m mixed-use property is imminent

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, City

€60m Munich office hits the market

17 Jun 2025
Read

Hines considers sale of €75m Munich asset

28 May 2025
Read

Greek shipping magnate enters Germany with €180m double deal

3 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Signa's administrator prepares €300m Munich opportunity

25 Jul 2024
Read