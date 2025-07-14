Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestmentOffice

Hines picks preferred party for €170m premium Paris property

14 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

Private investor to snap up mixed-use asset in off-market deal

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

French investment volumes up by 30% in first half

4 Jul 2025
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Mercialys acquires €146m Lyon shopping centre

10 Jun 2025
Read

Tishman targets €250m for core Paris asset

16 Jun 2025
Read

Ofi Invest finds buyer for €45m+ Paris office

8 Jul 2025
Read