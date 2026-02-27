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FundraisingContinental EuropeIndustrialLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

Hines preps €1.5bn+ European value-add fund

27 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

US manager to bring forward sequel to HEREP III

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