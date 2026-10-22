NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsOfficeRetailInvestment

Hines seeks €130m for Amsterdam resi-led property

22 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

CBRE advising on sale in one of Dutch capital's fastest-growing neighbourhoods

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Vesteda floats €100m+ Amsterdam resi ensemble

20 Oct 2026
Read
Adult, Female, Person

ABP and CBRE IM commit €350m to Dutch senior living strategy

7 Apr 2026
Read
Clothing, Pants, Plant

Q+A: APG's Robert-Jan Foortse on deploying €2.8bn into affordable housing

24 Feb 2026
Read

Greystar and Adia find buyer for €350m Amsterdam residential complex

13 Oct 2026
Read