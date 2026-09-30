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RetailContinental EuropeSpain

Hines seeks €80m for Spanish shopping centre

30 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Elena Vardon, Julie Cruz

US manager recently sold Megapark in northern Spain to NEPI Rockcastle for more than €250m

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