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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordicsStudent Accommodation

Hines to sell €80m Copenhagen resi gem

5 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Frederiksberg offering comprises multifamily and student homes

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