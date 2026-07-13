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Hotels & LeisureIrelandUK & IrelandInvestment

Historic Irish estate up for grabs

13 Jul 2026 | 07:36 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

The Mount Falcon Estate in Mayo has been placed on the market for the first time in over 20 years

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