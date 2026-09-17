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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

Historic Manchester building lined up for £60m hotel scheme

17 Sep 2026 | 11:23 | London | by May Agaran

Shena Simon Campus will become a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel

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