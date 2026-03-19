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LogisticsDevelopmentESGFinancingLeasingPlanningPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

Historic undersupply of logistics space "has cost UK nearly £10bn"

19 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

More than 140,000 jobs have been lost since 2010 as new supply struggled to get green-lit, says report

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