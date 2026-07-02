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LondonLeasingOfficeUK & Ireland

Ho Bee secures 235,000 sq ft London law firm prelet

2 Jul 2026 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Singaporean developer in talks over one of the capital’s largest leasing deals this year

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