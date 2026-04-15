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PeopleUK & IrelandLogisticsCorporate

Hollis adds director to industrial and logistics team

15 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Tony Hynes joins from Chancerygate

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