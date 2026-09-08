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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentESGSouth WestSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Hollis bolsters Bristol team with director hire

8 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Project management director Charlotte Acreman to focus on South West and Wales

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