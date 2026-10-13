NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleUK & IrelandCorporate

Hollis head of commercial exits after 24 years

13 Oct 2026 | 07:52 | London | by May Agaran

Mark Hampson joined the real estate consultancy in 2003

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Hollis adds director to London team

12 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Clothing, Formal Wear

Carter Jonas hires Shaun Dawson as research head

12 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

30 years of Savills Manchester: “What sets the city apart is its people”

8 Oct 2026
Read

Montagu Evans agency boss heads to retail specialist

8 Oct 2026
Read