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PeopleCorporateEast of EnglandUK & Ireland

Hollis picks JLL director as Cambridge office head

5 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Stuart Brown will support the firm's project management capabilities in the city

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