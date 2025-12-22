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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingLogisticsStudent AccommodationDevelopmentRegeneration

Hollybrook amends plans for Neasden Goods Yard revamp

22 Dec 2025 | 15:39 | London | by May Agaran

Developer scales down flats and student beds to just over 1,500

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