Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Home furnishings manufacturer takes 83,000 sq ft Manchester facility

17 Nov 2025 | 06:58 | London | by May Agaran

Charles & Ivy takes long-term lease

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

ESR Europe signs tenant for 24,000 sq ft Surrey office

11 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Green light for 455,000 sq ft Hampshire logistics project

31 Oct 2025
Read

Indurent leases 110,000 sq ft Heywood facility to food distributor

28 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

GPA eyes 110,000 sq ft regional hub but scraps another

16 Oct 2025
Read