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ResidentialCorporateREITUK & Ireland

Home REIT exits REIT regime as final property sales near

3 Aug 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Final four properties under offer but distributions to shareholders still delayed by litigation threat

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