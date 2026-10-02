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ResidentialCorporateDistressInvestmentUK & Ireland

Home REIT hit with lawsuit backed by 800 former shareholders

2 Oct 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Harcus Parker leads process to sue collapsed social landlord, former advisers and directors

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