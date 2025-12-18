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CorporatePeoplePlanningPolicy & RegulationRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Homes England adds executive directors as part of new regional strategy

18 Dec 2025 | 15:09 | London | by May Agaran

Roles to strengthen collaboration with local leaders across the UK

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