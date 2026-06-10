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FundraisingLondonResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Homes England anchors £250m land fund

10 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

New vehicle targets residential site acquisitions in Greater London and South East

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