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FinancingUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentPlanningPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

Homes England backs land promoter with debut debt deal

8 Apr 2026 | 15:16 | London | by May Agaran

Richborough to bring forward sites for 12,500 homes

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