Homes England steps back at Bristol Temple Quarter

South WestDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland
3 Jul 2026 | 08:25 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones
Move follows selection of Muse as development partner earlier this year
Loop snares pair of Nottingham industrial schemes
DTRE develops AI-powered data platform
GLPG expands affordable housing team leadership
Church Commissioners seals Yorkshire retail park acquisition
30 years of Savills Manchester: “What sets the city apart is its people”
New developer hires two directors
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Prime Leeds office launched for £26m sale
Cushman adds partner to capital markets team
Montagu Evans agency boss heads to retail specialist
Blackstone’s Proxity appoints head of transactions
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
JP Morgan raids rival for top banking duo
British Land locks in £400m joint venture with supermarket giant
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
Expo Real 2026: why infra is crashing the real estate party
Centerbridge locked in for £140m logistics park
CBRE EMEA living guru departs
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”