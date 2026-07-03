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South WestDevelopmentRegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Homes England steps back at Bristol Temple Quarter

3 Jul 2026 | 08:25 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Move follows selection of Muse as development partner earlier this year

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