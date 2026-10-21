NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Homes4Life clears first half of planning for 1,300-home London scheme

21 Oct 2026 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Barking and Dagenham approves 300 affordable homes on former Crowlands golf course, but Havering decision still to come

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

London Square named as first partner for £3bn Waterloo innovation district

7 Sep 2026
Read

Lendlease submits 2,000-home Stratford Cross plans

20 Aug 2026
Read

Plans submitted for 1,300 Dagenham homes

17 Jul 2026
Read

PIC, Muse and Homes England gain planning for Solihull affordable scheme  

16 Jul 2026
Read