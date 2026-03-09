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FinancingEast MidlandsResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Honey completes £80m OakNorth and NatWest financing deal

9 Mar 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Facility will support firm's continuing growth plans across Yorkshire and the Midlands

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