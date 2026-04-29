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LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Hong Kong investor explores £200m Canary Wharf sale

29 Apr 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Chris Borland, James Buckley

Link Asset Management to dispose of its only London office

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