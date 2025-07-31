Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Hong Kong’s "king of retail" finds buyer for £130m Bond Street block

31 Jul 2025 | 08:20 | London | by James Buckley

Richard Mille’s flagship store close to changing hands

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

US fund and Danish partner to complete €850m residential strategy

31 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Road

The Crown Estate buys £95m West End block

28 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Walking, People

Retail specialist locked in for €110m+ Irish shopping centre

24 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Quintain to explore partner options as Riddell comes on board

22 Jul 2025
Read