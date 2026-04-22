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LogisticsEast MidlandsUK & IrelandLeasing

Hortons wins planning for 175,000 sq ft Toyota Leicestershire hub

22 Apr 2026 | 15:56 | London | by May Agaran

Completion due by March 2027

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