Hot European deals of the year: part one

27 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Rebecca Christou, Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz
Green Street News maps some of the largest continental single-asset transactions so far in 2025
Fubon and Fabrix prelet 70,000 sq ft at City office
RoundShield-backed buyer moves for £150m+ student assets
London is building just 5% of its housing target – what’s behind the slowdown?
Crosstree in for £40m Farringdon block
Outlook finally turns for Northern Ireland’s investment market
Helical appoints Martina Malone as non-executive director
Wilton adds directors to industrial and logistics team
Netflix London HQ on the block for £160m
M7 signs tenant for 151,000 sq ft Dublin warehouse
Dominus reworks rebuffed Stratford scheme
Hines back buying in London with £185m office swoop
BlackRock begins search for 300,000 sq ft London HQ
Mega €550m Irish logistics park in play
Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?
Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline
BVK to part ways with another top real estate investment figure
Developer wins £700m in court battle over luxury London hotels
What went wrong at Godwin Group?
How Chinese e-commerce giants are driving fresh logistics demand