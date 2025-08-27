Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentAustriaBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDenmarkFranceGermanyItalyNetherlandsNordicsPolandPortugalSpainSwedenSwitzerland

Hot European deals of the year: part one

27 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Rebecca Christou, Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz

Green Street News maps some of the largest continental single-asset transactions so far in 2025 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

CityQuartier Trocadéro

Blackstone emerges as frontrunner for €700m+ Trocadéro office

24 Jun 2025
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Architecture

Specialist investor takes 50% stake in €700m Berlin shopping centre

11 Jun 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Transportation

CPI Europe confirms €115m Budapest hotel sale

25 Jun 2025
Read
Airport, Terminal, Architecture

Insurer to snap up 50% stake in Milan's €450m Orio Center

24 Jul 2025
Read