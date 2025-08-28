Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

InvestmentAustriaBeneluxCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyItalyNetherlandsNordicsSpainSweden

Hot European deals of the year: part two

28 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Rebecca Christou, Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Julie Cruz

Green Street News plots the big-ticket assets currently on the market across the continent

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?

21 Aug 2025
Read

German fund launches €300m Frankfurt tower sale

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Four investors vie for €110m Paris office

5 Aug 2025
Read
City, Intersection, Road

Union puts €100m Barcelona office on the market

15 Apr 2025
Read