NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentM&ASpain

Hotei sells €105m Madrid hotel

14 Sep 2026 | 11:36 | London | by Elena Vardon

Spanish Socimi's sale of Gran Vía asset satisfies condition for management buyout of Castlelake stake

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Hotel

Stoneweg and Bain sell Ibiza hotel

1 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

GIC and APG eye €330m Madrid and Paris hotel exits

27 May 2026
Read

Invesco acquires €42m Radisson Collection Bilbao hotel

13 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Foyer

€150m+ luxury Marbella hotel hits the market

30 Mar 2026
Read