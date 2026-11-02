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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceIrelandUK & Ireland

Hotel investor eyes €260m CitizenM portfolio

2 Nov 2026 | 13:50 | London | by Julie Cruz

GIC and APG selling hotel package with two assets in Paris and one in Dublin

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