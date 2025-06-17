Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureDevelopmentInvestmentRegenerationUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Hotel operator secured at Telford's Station Quarter

17 Jun 2025 | 07:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Construction for 142-bed Hilton hotel already under way, with opening due in early 2027

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Building, Housing, Architecture

Lazari completes 115,000 sq ft Brook Street office letting

16 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Accessories

Aprirose finalises £65m London portfolio acquisition

16 Jun 2025
Read

Artisan submits Edinburgh office-to-hotel plans

16 Jun 2025
Read

King Street backs expansion of historic luxury hotels group 

16 Jun 2025
Read