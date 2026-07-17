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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainFinancing

Hotel specialist Petra agrees €500m Spanish portfolio refi

17 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz

Dominique Ozanne and Gaël Le Lay secure loan for assets from portfolio bought with Adia in 2023

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