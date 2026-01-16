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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpainInvestment

Hoteles Globales acquires three Mallorca hotels

16 Jan 2026 | 17:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Cerberus completes disposal of Caprice Hotels assets

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