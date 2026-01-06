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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeFranceGreeceItalySpainUK & IrelandInvestment

Hotels outlook 2026: “Southern Europe is experiencing a boom, not a bubble”

6 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Luxury leads the market as resorts outperform and investors grow more selective

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