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RegenerationInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

Hounslow Council kicks off £7.5bn regeneration project

10 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Alexander Peace, May Agaran

Around 14,000 new homes are planned

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