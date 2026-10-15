NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

House of Lords report slams government's new towns agenda

15 Oct 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Alexander Peace

Damning report says government must show commitment to drive forward schemes

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Despite the government's positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing

15 Oct 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Blazer

Dear Andy... Real Estate:UK writes to the new prime minister

20 Jul 2026
Read

Muse inks agreement for Bletchley town centre redevelopment

20 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Why the new towns pipeline is bigger than it looks

1 Apr 2026
Read