House of Lords report slams government's new towns agenda

ResidentialUK & IrelandInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation
15 Oct 2026 | 07:00 | London | by Alexander Peace
Damning report says government must show commitment to drive forward schemes
Castleforge and Galaxy seek investor for Redhill data centre expansion
SHW snares London borough’s commercial property management mandate
Despite the government’s positive tone, a clear growth policy is still missing
Scotland’s largest self-storage operator up for grabs
Big cities pull ahead as regional retail rebounds
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
McLaren lands bridge loan for £74m Leeds student scheme
Q+A: Aviva Investors’ head of debt on restarting lending in Europe
British Land posts double-digital rental growth
EQT acquires US real estate investment manager Stockbridge
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance