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ResidentialEast MidlandsEast of EnglandSouth WestUK & IrelandWest MidlandsFinancing

Housebuilder banks £165m funding for expansion

13 Jan 2026 | 14:08 | London | by May Agaran

Financing package for Allison Homes secured from Homes England, HSBC and NatWest

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