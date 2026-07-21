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ResidentialUK & IrelandDevelopmentDistress

Housebuilder health check: how bad is it out there?

21 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Sector's woes have deepened but some are faring much better than others

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