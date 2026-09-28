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ResidentialCorporateUK & Ireland

Housebuilder shares surge as government turns back to Help to Buy

28 Sep 2026 | 15:03 | London | by Alexander Peace

Barratt Redrow, Persimmon, Bellway and Taylor Wimpey record increases exceeding 12%

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