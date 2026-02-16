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Policy & RegulationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Housebuilders claim London affordable housing measures "uninvestable"

16 Feb 2026 | 08:13 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Huge uncertainties attached to meeting unrealistic timelines

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