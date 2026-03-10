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RegenerationCommunity & Social HousingDevelopmentNorth WestPlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Housing minister overturns consent for Cheshire mixed-use project

10 Mar 2026 | 13:12 | London | by May Agaran

Approval was for 545 homes, senior living and extra care facilities and flex office space

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