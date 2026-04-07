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ResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandCommunity & Social HousingSenior livingDevelopmentInvestmentPlanningPolicy & Regulation

Housing secretary approves plans for 1,700 Somerset homes

7 Apr 2026 | 07:26 | London | by May Agaran

Decision letter cited that the local council “cannot demonstrate” a five-year supply of housing land  

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