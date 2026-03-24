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CorporateLogisticsResidentialUK & Ireland

Housing slowdown impacts Henry Boot revenue

24 Mar 2026 | 07:38 | London | by May Agaran

Figure lower than 2024’s £325.8m due to reduced turnover in housebuilding segment

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