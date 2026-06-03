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RegenerationEast MidlandsRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

How a council invested in a shopping centre – and made it work

3 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Freshney Place now leading major regeneration of Grimsby town centre

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