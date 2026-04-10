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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandData centresLogistics

How data centres are powering up the logistics market

10 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Kevin Mofid

The sector is reporting positive ripple effects from the data centre boom

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