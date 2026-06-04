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RegenerationInvestmentLondonOfficeResidentialUK & Ireland

How London's largest regeneration opportunity is enticing investors

4 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Hunt for Old Oak development partner has finally begun, but making 8,000 homes palatable to the private sector has been mammoth task

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