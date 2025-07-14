Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentFinanceInvestmentSenior livingSpain

How Neinor beat the funds to seal Spain’s biggest sector M&A deal in a decade

14 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Developer cementing its leading status and eyeing further consolidation, say top executives

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Neinor raises €225m for Aedas acquisition 

25 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Neinor launches €1bn+ takeover of Aedas

17 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Neinor in talks to acquire Aedas

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

Neinor presales surge by 86%

8 Apr 2025
Read