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OpinionContinental EuropeGermanyResidentialDevelopmentPolicy & RegulationRegeneration

How rent regulation improves Berlin resi development's investability

10 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Stefan Klingsöhr

The German capital is not a market for fast capital, but delivery and execution can move the needle

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