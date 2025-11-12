Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionFinancingUK & Ireland

How to adapt to a new era of debt

12 Nov 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Ian Guthrie

We must navigate refinancing risks, private credit exposures and regulatory reckoning

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team

10 Nov 2025
Read

Partners Group and Host secure £100m student refinancing

4 Nov 2025
Read

Topland agrees £17m senior loan for Oxford Street purchase

3 Nov 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Aukera provides €15m financing for Dutch office refurbishment

10 Nov 2025
Read